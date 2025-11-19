India Falls 13 Places In Latest Global Climate Change Performance

“The country has accelerated renewable energy deployment through auctions and fiscal tools, and the CCPI country experts note record auction participation and continuously falling tariffs.

"In 2025, India reported reaching 50 per cent of installed power capacity from non-fossil sources ahead of the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target,” it added.

Because of this, the experts make favourable mention of the work on green finance taxonomy and a national carbon market framework.