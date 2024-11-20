India Expanding Payment Links With More Countries, RBI Says

India is forging mobile-payment linkages with several countries, a senior official at the South Asian nation’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“We have one arrangement with Sri Lanka. We are working out with other countries like UAE and some neighboring countries as well,” Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the central Philippine province of Cebu. The country also has “some arrangements” with Bhutan and Nepal.

The RBI is collaborating with other central banks in the Asean region to develop a cross border payments platform for instant payments.