India Criticises UfC Model For UNSC Reform, Says 21st Century World Desperately Needs UN 2.0

Kamboj stressed that for India, the “non-negotiable” aim is equitable representation of Global South and Africa in the permanent category. “African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s Presidency. We hope the UN, a much older institution, takes inspiration from this change.”

“Would the UfC solution of only adding 12 more non-permanent members make any difference to the dysfunctional dynamics of the UNSC emanating from the outdated composition of its Permanent category,” Kamboj said.