India Contributes $1 Million To Fund Combating Poverty And Hunger

The IBSA Fund has allocated $50.6 million to date, supporting 45 projects across 37 countries of the global South. This year, IBSA Fund has already approved three projects, namely ‘Rural Electrification using Micro-grids' in Southern Belize, ‘Empowering Women and Youth to Drive Sustainable Agriculture’ in South Sudan and ‘Investment in Agri-business development in Mubadrti’ in Palestine, it said.