India-Canada Tensions Escalate: Investments To Trade, Here's What's At Stake

Ties between India and Canada have taken a turn for the worse again after the diplomatic tensions last year over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In the latest round of diplomatic tit-for-tat, both nations have expelled six diplomats each, a move that could adversely affect various spheres—from trade and investments to people-to-people relations.

Let's take a look at what's at stake for the two countries.