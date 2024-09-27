NDTV ProfitWorldIndia and Uzbekistan Sign Bilateral Investment Treaty To Enhance Investor Confidence
ADVERTISEMENT

India and Uzbekistan Sign Bilateral Investment Treaty To Enhance Investor Confidence

The treaty is expected to boost bilateral investments, benefiting businesses and economies in India and Uzbekistan.

27 Sep 2024, 05:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The treaty provides for protection to investments from expropriation, provides for transparency, transfers and compensation for losses.</p><p>(Source: Envato)</p></div>
The treaty provides for protection to investments from expropriation, provides for transparency, transfers and compensation for losses.

(Source: Envato)

India and Uzbekistan on Friday signed a bilateral investment treaty to bolster investor confidence in both countries.

The Indian government and the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a treaty in Tashkent. The agreement was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich.

The BIT between India and Uzbekistan guarantees protection for investors from both countries. This agreement is based on relevant international standards and practices, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ

Peace Treaty Signed Between Tripura Government And Insurgent Groups
Opinion
Peace Treaty Signed Between Tripura Government And Insurgent Groups
Read More

It will increase the comfort level and boost the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration, it said.

The treaty also provides for protection to investments from expropriation and provides for transparency, transfers and compensation for losses, it said.

However, it said, while providing such investor and investment protection, balance has been maintained with regard to the state's right to regulate and thereby provides adequate policy space.

The treaty is expected to boost bilateral investments, benefiting businesses and economies in India and Uzbekistan.

Overseas Direct Investment from India to Uzbekistan was $20 million during April 2000 to Aug. 2024.

Notable investments by Indian companies include those in the fields of pharmaceuticals, amusement parks, automobile components, and the hospitality industry.

(With Inputs From PTI)

ALSO READ

SEPC Subsidiary Gets Rs 2,700-Crore Cement Project From Uzbek Firm
Opinion
SEPC Subsidiary Gets Rs 2,700-Crore Cement Project From Uzbek Firm
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT