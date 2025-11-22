India Aiming To Lead Global Preventive Healthcare: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that India is positioning itself to become a global leader in preventive healthcare and stressed that public-private partnerships (PPP) will play a crucial role in driving innovation in life sciences.

Speaking at the GISICON-2025, the 10th biennial conference of the Gastrointestinal Infection Society of India, held at the Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital here, Singh said the PPP model would help build a sustained ecosystem for research and innovation.