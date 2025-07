India Abstains In UNGA On Draft Resolution On Afghanistan

Since August 2021, when the Taliban took over Kabul, India has supplied around 50,000 MTs of wheat, over 330 MTs of medicines and vaccines, 40,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion, and 58.6 MTs of other essential items, supporting millions of Afghans in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

In partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), India has provided 84 MTs of assistance and medicines and 32 MTs of social support items for drug rehabilitation programmes in Afghanistan, particularly those focused on women.

India also continues to offer scholarships and fellowships to Afghan students. Since 2023, India has provided scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses to 2,000 Afghan students, including nearly 600 girls and women, Harish said in the General Assembly.