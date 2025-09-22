In America Because Of H-1B: Elon Musk's Past Posts Go Viral After Trump's Visa Move

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s social media posts from December 2024 regarding his changing opinions on the H-1B visa programme have surfaced again. This comes as US President Donald Trump has decided to increase the yearly H-1B visa fee to $1,00,000.

Musk, in his posts, initially expressed support for the H-1B system, but then he changed his stance.

The Tesla CEO highlighted the need for reform in the visa system in his first post on X on Dec. 28, 2024, writing, “No question that the H1B system needs to be overhauled.”