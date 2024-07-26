In A First, NASA Uses Laser Communication To Stream 4K Video From Aircraft To Space Station

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Glenn Research Centre in Cleveland streamed a 4K video from an aircraft to the International Space Station (ISS). This milestone achievement in the realm of space was possible with the use of laser communication.

The test was performed to determine whether the technology is reliable to provide live coverage of astronauts on the Moon during the Artemis missions.

In the past, the space agency was dependent on radio waves to transmit information, however, this new laser technology has the potential to transfer 10 to 100 times more data than radio frequency systems.

"We can now build upon the success of streaming 4K HD videos to and from the space station to provide future capabilities, like HD videoconferencing, for our Artemis astronauts, which will be important for crew health and activity coordination," said Dr Daniel Raible, principal investigator for the HDTN project at Glenn.