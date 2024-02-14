Imran Khan's Party Says Its Mandate Has Been Stolen In Dark Of Night

In a post on X, Hasan said, “Pakistan is being put on [the] road to further destabilisation.” Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said, “The decision to induct a bunch of criminals to form governments, who have been rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the grave challenges the country is beset with.” Despite independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party sprang a surprise by winning the most seats in Parliament. They have won 92 seats in the 266-member National Assembly.