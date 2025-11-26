Imran Khan Death Rumours Swirl As Sisters Demand Probe, Face Police 'Assault' — What We Know So Far
Imran Khan's three sisters have claimed that they were "brutally assaulted" by police for demanding a meeting with the jailed leader.
Pakistan's political turmoil is spinning further as social media rumours claim former prime minister Imran Khan has died in jail. His three sisters have claimed that they were "brutally assaulted" by police for demanding a meeting with Khan, lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail outside Rawalpindi.
Noreen, Aleema and Uzma Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters had gathered outside the jail this week, demanding that authorities allow them to meet the the former cricketer and politician, as per an NDTV report.
Imran Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail since 2023. His sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks.
Regarded as the country's most popular politician, Khan is serving a 14-year jail term over a corruption case. He has faced charges in over 100 cases, ranging from leaking state secrets to selling state gifts – all of which he has decried as politically motivated.
#BREAKING: Midnight Protest by Imran Khanâs sister and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail. Imran Khan hasnât been allowed to meet any family member since last more than three weeks. Anger raging across Pakistan against Asim Munir and Pakistani establishment in Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/sH0ujS07wv— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2025
Calls For Probe
The PTI party, which has been banned by the military-backed Shehbaz Sharif government, said Khan's sisters and supporters were sitting outside the jail when police personnel "pounced on them" and "brutally assaulted" them for what they said was "their crime of seeking a meeting with Imran Khan".
The party has also called for an impartial probe into the "brutal" police assault on Khan's sisters and supporters outside the Adiala Jail.
Khan's family alleged the police violence was carried out without provocation in a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar.
"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel," Noreen Niazi said, as per the NDTV report.
"At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries... Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity," she said.