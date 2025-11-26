Imran Khan Death Rumours Swirl As Sisters Demand Probe, Face Police 'Assault' — What We Know So Far

Pakistan's political turmoil is spinning further as social media rumours claim former prime minister Imran Khan has died in jail. His three sisters have claimed that they were "brutally assaulted" by police for demanding a meeting with Khan, lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail outside Rawalpindi.

Noreen, Aleema and Uzma Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters had gathered outside the jail this week, demanding that authorities allow them to meet the the former cricketer and politician, as per an NDTV report.

Imran Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail since 2023. His sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks.

Regarded as the country's most popular politician, Khan is serving a 14-year jail term over a corruption case. He has faced charges in over 100 cases, ranging from leaking state secrets to selling state gifts – all of which he has decried as politically motivated.