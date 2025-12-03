Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief Asim Munir Of 'Igniting' Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir of intentionally "igniting tensions" with Afghanistan, and also remarked that Munir's policies are "disastrous" for the country.

The remarks of the 73-year-old World Cup-winning former cricketer, who has been imprisoned since 2023, were shared through his social media handle. This comes a day after his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, met him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after more than a month, following "special permission" granted by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

"Asim Munir’s policies are disastrous for Pakistan. Because of his policies, terrorism has spiralled out of control that grieves me deeply," stated a post on Khan's X page in Urdu.

"Asim Munir has no concern for Pakistan’s national interests. He is doing all this merely to please Western powers. He deliberately ignited tensions with Afghanistan so that he could be seen internationally as a so-called 'mujahid' (Islamic fighter)," Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said he opposed “drone attacks and military operations against own people in the country which he said would only fuel more terrorism”.

'Munir first threatened Afghans, then expelled refugees from Pakistan and carried out drone strikes whose consequences we now face in the form of rising terrorism,' Khan claimed.

Calling Munir a “mentally unstable man”, Khan alleged his “moral bankruptcy has led to the complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan”.