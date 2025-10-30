Immigration Crackdown: US To End Automatic Work Permit Extensions

The United States government will end the automatic renewal of work permits for certain foreign nationals from Oct. 30 as a part of its latest move on immigration crackdown. The change was announced by the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration and border enforcement.

It said the new rule is intended to strengthen background checks and screening before work permits are renewed. The department added that more frequent reviews of applicants’ records will help detect fraud and identify individuals who may pose security risks.

Employment authorisation documents, or work permits, allow non-citizens to work legally in the United States. Until now, many categories of applicants received automatic extensions of their work authorisation while their renewal applications were being processed. Under the new rule, this practice will stop, except in cases covered by specific laws or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) notices published in the Federal Register.