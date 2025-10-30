Immigration Crackdown: US To End Automatic Work Permit Extensions
Applicants have been advised to file renewal requests up to 180 days before their current permits expire to avoid a lapse in work authorisation.
The United States government will end the automatic renewal of work permits for certain foreign nationals from Oct. 30 as a part of its latest move on immigration crackdown. The change was announced by the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration and border enforcement.
It said the new rule is intended to strengthen background checks and screening before work permits are renewed. The department added that more frequent reviews of applicants’ records will help detect fraud and identify individuals who may pose security risks.
Employment authorisation documents, or work permits, allow non-citizens to work legally in the United States. Until now, many categories of applicants received automatic extensions of their work authorisation while their renewal applications were being processed. Under the new rule, this practice will stop, except in cases covered by specific laws or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) notices published in the Federal Register.
The change affects applicants who seek to renew their employment authorisation documents after the effective date, except in cases covered by law or specific Temporary Protected Status notices.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles these applications, said the rule will allow more regular reviews to prevent fraud and identify security risks.
“This measure ensures proper screening and vetting before extending work authorisation. Working in the United States is a privilege, not a right,” said USCIS Director Joseph Edlow.
Applicants have been advised to file renewal requests up to 180 days before their current permits expire to avoid a lapse in work authorisation. The rule will not affect permits already extended before 30 October 2025.