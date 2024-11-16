IMF Flags Tax Shortfall And Loan Delays As Challenges For Pakistan's $7 Billion Loan Package

The IMF has flagged Pakistan's tax shortfall and a delay in materialising foreign loans, among other issues, as challenges in implementing the $7 billion loan package. At the end of the International Monetary Fund mission, which for five days held in-depth meetings with Pakistan officials about the implementation of conditions linked with the loan, the global lender also expressed concerns about Punjab's new agriculture income tax law which is still not fully aligned with the federal legislation and deviated from the National Fiscal Pact, The Express Tribune reported.