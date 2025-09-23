I'm Waiting In The Street: French President Macron Tells Donald Trump | Watch Video

New York City's streets were a gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session, and even French President Emmanuel Macron wasn't spared from the traffic chaos. His convoy was halted by police due to strict traffic restrictions put in place for US President Donald Trump's motorcade.

A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.

"I am sorry, President, I am really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I am sorry," the police officer tells Macron.

Macron told the police official that he has to go to the French embassy, pointing in the direction across the road. "If you don't see it, let me cross," Macron tells the police, who gesture that they can hear the cavalcade coming.