I'm Waiting In The Street: French President Macron Tells Donald Trump | Watch Video
A video going viral on social media shows Emmanuel Macron standing on the sidewalk in New York waiting for Donald Trump's motorcade to pass. Watch video.
New York City's streets were a gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session, and even French President Emmanuel Macron wasn't spared from the traffic chaos. His convoy was halted by police due to strict traffic restrictions put in place for US President Donald Trump's motorcade.
A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.
"I am sorry, President, I am really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I am sorry," the police officer tells Macron.
Macron told the police official that he has to go to the French embassy, pointing in the direction across the road. "If you don't see it, let me cross," Macron tells the police, who gesture that they can hear the cavalcade coming.
French President Macron phoned US President Trump after being stopped at a New York street blocked off for his US counterpart's motorcade during the United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/dIk13aIu7I— Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2025
The video then shows Macron on the phone, saying with a laugh, "How are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you." Sirens can be heard in the background as Macron talks on the phone, apparently with Trump.
According to sources in the entourage, whenever a US President travels to the United Nations headquarters, security measures impose what is known as a "freeze", shutting down traffic across several blocks around the UN.
“That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building, with the American presidential motorcade on its way. Taking advantage of the pause, the French President placed a phone call to Donald Trump. The exchange was described as warm and friendly, and provided an opportunity to touch base on many international issues,” sources told PTI.
Macron is then seen walking on the sidewalk, talking on his phone, accompanied by his delegation. He obliges as passersby take photographs with him, as France’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont clicks the picture as Macron stands with the couple for a photograph.
The annual high-level General Assembly session brings not only world leaders to the UN headquarters but gridlocks, severe traffic congestion and heavy security across New York City as Manhattan is fortified for a week for the visiting heads of state and government, foreign ministers and their high-powered delegations.
-with inputs from PTI