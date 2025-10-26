'I'd Rather Die Than Use AI To Make Films': Oscar-Winner Guillermo Del Toro Fires Shots At 'Tech Bros'

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and improve, there has been an influx of advanced image and video models that have shocked users with their hyper-realistic media generation, with some of the models being created to generate short films.

However, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro has bashed AI in a recent interview with Variety, stating that he would 'rather die' than using AI to make movies.

“AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” del Toro said. “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, saying, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.'”

Del Toro is one of the most renowned directors in Hollywood and has directed Frankenstein, Shape of Water and Pinocchio among others.

The Hollywood director explained that AI itself isn't the problem, but added that there is a lot of 'stupidity' surrounding the use of the technology.

“Natural stupidity” is what pushes “most of the world’s worst features," said the 61-year-old director.

Del Toro went on to fire shots at 'tech bros', comparing their 'arrogance' to Frankenstein.

“I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros,” he said. “He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going.”

It is clear that Del Toro is not a fan of the technology, although it appears only a matter of time before generative AI starts to generate actual movies with supreme accuracy and realism.