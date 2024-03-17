Iceland Rocked By Volcanic Eruption As Lava Flows Resume

Fissure eruptions on land, such as the current one, produce little ash and usually wreak no havoc on air travel. One of the most disruptive eruptions in Iceland’s recent history happened in 2010 when volcano Eyjafjallajokull in the southern part of the country released a plume of ash so vast that it grounded air traffic across Europe for weeks, resulting in the cancellation of 100,000 flights and affecting over 10 million people.