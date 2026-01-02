Hyperinflation, Deadly Unrest, Shadow Of Israel War: What's Happening In Iran

At least seven people were killed in Iran after clashes between protesters and security forces spread to multiple cities, including the Islamic Republic's rural provinces, amid widespread demonstrations over worsening economic conditions, falling currency and rising cost of living.

This marks the biggest protests to hit Iran in three years, since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody that resulted in nationwide demonstrations in 2022, The Associated Press reported.

The latest deaths could mark the beginning of a heavier-handed response by Iran’s theocracy over the ongoing protests that have slowed in Tehran, but spread elsewhere. Among the fatalities, two were reported on Wednesday (Dec. 31) and five on Thursday (Jan. 1). These occurred in four cities, largely inhabited by Iran’s Lur ethnic group.