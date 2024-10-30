Hurun Rich List: China's Billionaires Decline By 142 In 2024

China's billionaire count dipped 12% in comparison to the previous year according to a report by the Hurun Research Institute. The metric for qualification is if the individuals have more than 5 billion Chinese yuan or $700 million.

There were 753 such individuals, 142 less than last year and around a third less than the high metric of 1,185 billionaires in 2021. However, there were 132 or 21% more billionaires than there were five years ago, when there were 621 billionaires in China, according to the Hurun report that was published on Tuesday.

The total wealth of entrepreneurs was down 10% in comparison to the year before, amounting to the value of $3 trillion.

Industrial and consumer products dominated the Hurun China Rich List, accounting for 13% and 11% of the total respectively, indicating China's manufacturing prowess. Healthcare followed closely, making up 9.7% of the list.

Out of the total, 127 individuals were 40 years old or younger, an increase of 26 from the previous year, with 32 of them being self-made, which is a decrease of 7.