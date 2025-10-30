Hurricane Melissa Wreaks $8 Billion of Damage, Kills Dozens

The devastation from Hurricane Melissa came into focus after the record-setting storm moved past Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba with at least 33 deaths and almost $8 billion of damage in its wake.

Across the Caribbean, the storm’s powerful winds have torn apart homes and buildings, blocked roads, trapped people on roofs and knocked out electricity. Airports on Jamaica were shut down, leaving about 25,000 tourists stranded. Authorities warned people to beware of crocodiles displaced by the storm.

The economic losses in Jamaica will hinge on the severity of flooding. But current estimates fall around $7.7 billion, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler at Enki Research. That’s about 35% of the island’s gross domestic product.

“It was widespread destruction,” Watson said, exceeding the $6 billion toll that Hurricane Gilbert inflicted on the island in 1988. “This was a very slow, very wet storm,” he said, adding that a faster-moving storm would have caused much less damage.

Melissa’s top winds were at 105 miles (155 kilometers) per hour as of 5 a.m. New York time, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Now a Category 1 storm, the system will speed up over the next two days as it tracks across the ocean, but it’s expected to weaken dramatically as it enters cooler waters in the North Atlantic on Friday.

It could strengthen slightly on Thursday as it moves away from the central Bahamas to the northwest of Bermuda during the evening, US forecasters said.

The storm will still likely inflict structural damage and take down trees and power lines, said Adam Douty, a senior forecaster at AccuWeather. “The impact across the Bahamas may be overshadowed to some extent by what’s happened so far, but it’s going to be fairly significant,” Douty said.

At least 25 people have died across Haiti and 18 are missing, AP reported, citing Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Twenty of those reported dead and 10 of the missing are from a southern coastal town where flooding collapsed dozens of homes. At least eight are dead in Jamaica.

All the international tourists in Jamaica are safe and accounted for, the New York Times reported. Senior US State Department officials said more than 8,200 US citizens are in Jamaica and other countries affected by the storm, according to a federal travel registry, though the total number still on the ground is likely higher.

Melissa became the strongest recorded storm ever to hit Jamaica when it made landfall Tuesday as a Category 5 storm — the highest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. Authorities described scenes of intense destruction, including blackouts over almost 80% of the country as well as hospitals that were completely devastated.

“Our shelters have seen more than 25,000 Jamaicans and since last night more persons have been going into the shelters,” Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government and rural development, said in a briefing on Wednesday morning. “It’s not going to be an easy road, Jamaica.”