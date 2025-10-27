Hurricane Melissa Live Tracker: Landfall Date, Areas Likely To Be Affected And All You Need To Know

The storm, which intensified rapidly over the weekend, is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning. It is said to be the strongest hurricane on record to hit the island, according to a CNN Weather report. The centre of the hurricane is located about 130 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and the storm is moving westward at just 3 mph.

"Do not venture out of your safe shelter," the NHC was cited as saying on Monday morning by CNN. "Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday," it added.

The Jamaican government issued mandatory evacuation orders Sunday evening for several vulnerable coastal communities.