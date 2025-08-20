Hurricane Erin Tracker: US East Coast On Alert, Braces For Fastest-Growing Hurricane In History

It had weakened briefly earlier last week as it approached the coast but has now recovered in strength and size to be called a Category 5 storm. It is one of the five North Atlantic storm systems to reach Category 5 status from Category 1 status the quickest.

The storm has already brought about heavy downpour to Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and other island areas before it began moving towards the North and is set to bring rains and "life-threatening surf and rip currents" to the East Coast, Canada, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the next several days, as per National Hurricane Centre.