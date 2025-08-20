Business NewsWorldHurricane Erin Tracker: US East Coast On Alert, Braces For Fastest-Growing Hurricane In History
Hurricane Erin Tracker: US East Coast On Alert, Braces For Fastest-Growing Hurricane In History

Hurricane Erin was expected to reach North Carolina Coast by Wednesday evening and trigger flooding in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

20 Aug 2025, 08:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Hurricane 2025 names announced
Hurricane Erin to hit US east coast this week. (Source: x.Com)
The hurricane Erin threatens to bring about heavy rains and life-endangering surf and rip currents to the US east coast in the current week. Although the first one for this Atlantic season, Erin appears to be one of the biggest and fastest growing hurricanes in history, as per NBC's Hurricane tracker.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: National Hurricane Center Website.)</p></div>

(Source: National Hurricane Center Website.)

The hurricane was expected to reach North Carolina Coast by Wednesday evening and trigger storm surge flooding in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Click here, to track the hurricane's movement.

It had weakened briefly earlier last week as it approached the coast but has now recovered in strength and size to be called a Category 5 storm. It is one of the five North Atlantic storm systems to reach Category 5 status from Category 1 status the quickest.

The storm has already brought about heavy downpour to Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and other island areas before it began moving towards the North and is set to bring rains and "life-threatening surf and rip currents" to the East Coast, Canada, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the next several days, as per National Hurricane Centre.

