How Trump Zeroed In On Maduro Insider Delcy Rodríguez To Lead Venezuela

For weeks, US officials believed Venezuela’s long-running political crisis might end quietly, with President Nicolás Maduro stepping aside for a comfortable exile. Instead, it ended abruptly, with U.S. forces airlifting him out of Caracas on Saturday morning. As per reports from The New York Times, Maduro rejected an ultimatum from United States President Donald Trump to leave office and relocate abroad, including a proposed exit to Turkey, late last year.

His defiance, punctuated by public displays of bravado — including televised dancing even as U.S. threats escalated — hardened the administration’s resolve. U.S. officials allegedly interpreted the performances as a calculated taunt, an attempt to call Washington’s bluff.

Within days of the rejections, an elite U.S. military unit carried out a rapid raid in Caracas, detaining Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and transporting them to New York to face long-standing drug trafficking charges.

But even before the operation, the Trump administration had settled on a successor it believed it could work with: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.