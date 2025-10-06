A 13-year-old boy in Florida was arrested after reportedly asking ChatGPT a question on how to harm a classmate. The boy asked, “How to kill my friend in the middle of class” on a school-supplied device at Southwestern Middle School in Deland, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.



The alarming message was immediately flagged by Gaggle, an artificial intelligence-driven school monitoring system, warning a campus police officer. The officer was able to quickly find and take the student for questioning.



The teenager reportedly told the police he was “just trolling” a friend. But school and law enforcement authorities took the situation seriously, in light of the history of school shootings in the United States.



The sheriff's office of Volusia County confirmed the boy was arrested and booked in the county jail. Futurism reported that social media video footage captured the student being taken away in a police car. Authorities also released a warning to parents regarding children's engagement with AI platforms.



“Another ‘joke’ that created an emergency on campus. Parents, please talk to your kids so they don’t make the same mistake,” the sheriff’s office said, as quoted by WFLA.



Gaggle, which is used on school computers, enables officers to identify potentially dangerous behaviour, whether toward oneself or others, and can filter out inappropriate material.