How To Get 5-Year Multiple-Entry Visa For Dubai? Check Documents Required, Eligibility And More

Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25% increase from the pre-pandemic era. This made the country the number one source market, the latest data from DET said on Thursday.

In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors, it added.

"Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said.