How To Get 5-Year Multiple-Entry Visa For Dubai? Check Documents Required, Eligibility And More
Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25% increase from the pre-pandemic era. This made the country the number one source market, the latest data from DET said on Thursday.
In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors, it added.
"Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said.
What is multiple entry 5-year tourist visa?
The multiple entry 5-year tourist visa enables tourists to enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for a period.
This step ensures that the visa, issued within 2-5 working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year.
Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.
How to obtain multiple entry 5-year tourist visa?
To obtain this visa, the applicant must have:
A bank balance of 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months
A valid health insurance policy applicable in the UAE
A ticket to and from the UAE
Proof of stay (hotel/residential address) in the UAE.
Documents required
To apply for the multiple entry tourist visa, the applicant must provide the following:
A coloured photo
A copy of the passport
Medical Insurance
Bank statement for the last 6 months with a balance of 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies
Tour programme
A ticket for an onward journey
Steps to issuing a multi-entry tourist visa
The foreigner is granted a multi-entry visit visa for tourism, valid for a period of (5) five years from the date of issuance, without requiring a sponsor/host within the country, after paying the prescribed fees and the security deposit. Here are the steps to issuing a multi-entry tourist visa:
Digital Channels (The GDRFA website/smart application):
Log in to the smart services system using (UAE Pass or username).
Search for the service to be applied for.
Fill in the application data, where applicable.
Pay the service fee (if any).
Customer Happiness Center:
Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Center.
Get the queue ticket and wait for your turn.
Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.
Pay the service fee (if any).
Terms And Conditions
The following are the terms and conditions for obtaining multi-entry visit visa for tourism:
A passport or other travel document valid for at least six months allows entry into UAE and return to the country where the holder currently resides or to the country from which the document was issued.
A travel ticket to continue his trip or a ticket to leave UAE.
Valid medical insurance in UAE.
Provide a bank statement or certificate that shows his bank account balance of US$ 4,000 or equivalent in other currencies over the six months before the application's submission date.
Stay continuously in UAE for no longer than (90) days; this period may be extended for a similar period, provided that the total period of stay does not exceed (180) days in one year.
(With PTI inputs)