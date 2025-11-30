How Could Venezuela’s Military Respond To A US Strike? Capabilities, Constraints And Scenarios Explained

In recent months, tension between United States and Venzuela has risen sharply, accentuated by President Donald Trump's declaration on Saturday that the airspace above the Latin nation should be considered "closed in its entirety."

With Washington ramping up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, questions are mounting over how Venezuela might respond to potential US military intervention.

Moreover, Trump has suggested that US operations against alleged drug boats could expand into land action, thus putting further pressure on Venezula.

With military analysts suggesting Venezuela's severely limited defence capabilities, Nicolas Maduro's government may have to rely on asymmetric warfare and civil unrest.