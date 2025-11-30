How Could Venezuela’s Military Respond To A US Strike? Capabilities, Constraints And Scenarios Explained
From a sheer military perspective, United States dwarfs Venezuela, which has been impacted by years of economic crisis.
In recent months, tension between United States and Venzuela has risen sharply, accentuated by President Donald Trump's declaration on Saturday that the airspace above the Latin nation should be considered "closed in its entirety."
With Washington ramping up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, questions are mounting over how Venezuela might respond to potential US military intervention.
Moreover, Trump has suggested that US operations against alleged drug boats could expand into land action, thus putting further pressure on Venezula.
With military analysts suggesting Venezuela's severely limited defence capabilities, Nicolas Maduro's government may have to rely on asymmetric warfare and civil unrest.
US' Might Against Venezuela
From a sheer military perspective, United States dwarfs Venezuela, which has been impacted by years of economic crisis.
According to Reuters, rank-and-file soldiers in Venezuelan army earn approximately $100 a month—roughly a fifth of what is needed for basic survival.
This economic desperation has led to low morale and existing desertions, which could surge in the event of a US strike.
Venezuela’s arsenal, largely comprised of decades-old Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets, tanks, and helicopters, is considered technologically inferior to modern U.S. assets like B-2 bombers.
Guerrilla Tactics
With Venezuela's defence cababilities vastly limited, Reuters reports that the nation has planned a strategy of "prolonged resistance".
The report adds that the Venezuelan military plans to disperse into smaller units and spread into 280 different locations, in an attempt to sabotage the US military and conduct their guerrilla operations.
Maduro recently praised the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla shoulder-fired missiles.
Other than traditional combat, the Venezuelan government is also expected to rely on a shadow strategy known as anarchization.
This plan using intelligence services and armed ruling-party supporters—known as colectivos—to sow disorder in the capital, rendering the country ungovernable.
Maduro, for his part, claims to have 8 million civilians training in militias. However, insiders estimate that only a few thousand loyalists, including intelligence personnel and armed supporters, would actively participate in defense.