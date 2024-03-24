Houthis Fired Missile At Chinese-Owned Ship In Red Sea, U.S. Says

The USS Mason destroyer ship patrols near the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) aircraft carrier during operations in the southern Red Sea, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Houthi militants started attacking Red Sea shipping in November 2023, ostensibly as a means of pressuring Israel to end its war in Gaza against Hamas, with the US and UK responding with airstrikes including the use of jets from the USS Eisenhower against the Houthis' military assets. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg