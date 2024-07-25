Hottest Day In History: Planet Breaks Record Twice In Two Consecutive Days
Earth recorded its hottest day in history on July 21, only to have the record broken within a day. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European Union agency, announced a record had been made on Sunday, with a global average of about 62.76 degrees Fahrenheit, or 17.09 degrees Celsius.
A day later, it announced that Monday was most likely the hottest day on Earth since at least 1940 when records began, with a global average of about 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit, or 17.15 degrees Celsius, according to a report in the New York Times.
The data, released on Wednesday by the climate agency that provides information about the past, present and future climate, has caused alarm among experts.
"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records," Copernicus Climate Change Service director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement regarding Sunday's record.
"We are now in truly uncharted territory – and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."
University of Melbourne climate scientist Dr Andrew King told news.com.au that 2024 will likely become the world's warmest year on record, beating out last year, when global average temperatures rose 1.52 degrees Celsius above average temperatures between 1850 and 1900.
Last Recorded Hottest Day
The last record hot day was in July 2023, when the record was repeatedly broken across four consecutive days from July 3 through 6. Before that, it was set in August 2016, Reuters reported.
What Makes This Record Unusual
According to a report in Reuters, what makes this year's record unusual is that unlike in 2023 and 2016, the world in April moved out of the El Nino climate pattern, which generally increases global temperatures owing to warmer-than-usual waters in the Eastern Pacific.
Scientists said this indicates the greater-than-ever influence of climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, in boosting global temperatures. "It's really alarming that there's not an El Nino year and we’re seeing this," said Joyce Kimutai, a climate scientist with Imperial College London and the Kenya Meteorological Department.
Which Parts Of The Globle Are Feeling The Heat Right Now
Sunday's and Monday's temperatures were averages. Some parts of the globe felt that extra heat more strongly including the Mediterranean, Russia, Canada and parts of the United States.
The BBC reported that Russia has been battling wildfires in Siberia, and Spain and Greece have been hit by days of high temperatures.
In the US, over 40 million people on Tuesday faced blistering heat, and wildfires have broken out in western areas of the country. The global record comes as tens of thousands of cities and towns across the US have been toppling daily temperature records, the reported added.
Planet In Danger, Warns UN
In a report last year, a United Nations panel had warned that Earth was likely to reach a critical point for global warming within the next decade. The planet faced the danger of overheating if nations did not make drastic changes — like moving away from fossil fuels, the report had said.