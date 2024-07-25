Hottest Day In History: Planet Breaks Record Twice In Two Consecutive Days

Earth recorded its hottest day in history on July 21, only to have the record broken within a day. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European Union agency, announced a record had been made on Sunday, with a global average of about 62.76 degrees Fahrenheit, or 17.09 degrees Celsius.

A day later, it announced that Monday was most likely the hottest day on Earth since at least 1940 when records began, with a global average of about 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit, or 17.15 degrees Celsius, according to a report in the New York Times.

The data, released on Wednesday by the climate agency that provides information about the past, present and future climate, has caused alarm among experts.

"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records," Copernicus Climate Change Service director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement regarding Sunday's record.

"We are now in truly uncharted territory – and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."

University of Melbourne climate scientist Dr Andrew King told news.com.au that 2024 will likely become the world's warmest year on record, beating out last year, when global average temperatures rose 1.52 degrees Celsius above average temperatures between 1850 and 1900.