Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Strike — All About Iran Revolutionary Guards Chief

Iranian state TV has confirmed the death of Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, following Israel’s widespread strikes on Friday. A news anchor read a brief statement, “The news of the assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed.” No further details were shared.

Fresh tensions erupted in the Middle East as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. He also claimed officials involved in the nuclear program and missile systems were among the targets.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion', a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Salami’s death is a major blow to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is a power centre within the country’s theocracy, with vast business interests and oversees the nation's ballistic missile arsenal.