Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Strike — All About Iran Revolutionary Guards Chief
Fresh tensions erupted in the Middle East as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure on Friday.
Iranian state TV has confirmed the death of Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, following Israel’s widespread strikes on Friday. A news anchor read a brief statement, “The news of the assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed.” No further details were shared.
Fresh tensions erupted in the Middle East as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. He also claimed officials involved in the nuclear program and missile systems were among the targets.
"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion', a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," Netanyahu said in a post on X.
Salami’s death is a major blow to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is a power centre within the country’s theocracy, with vast business interests and oversees the nation's ballistic missile arsenal.
Moments ago, Israel launched Operation âRising Lionâ, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.— Benjamin Netanyahu - ×× ×××× × ×ª× ××× (@netanyahu) June 13, 2025
This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.
ââ
Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: pic.twitter.com/XgUTy90g1S
Who Was Hossein Salami?
In April 2019, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appointed Salami as the new head of the Guard, who succeeded Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari.
Born in 1960 in Golpayegan, Isfahan province, Iran, Salami joined the Revolutionary Guard in 1980. His first encounter with the military group during the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq War marked the beginning of a rise through the ranks over the years.
Salami gained popularity within the Guard for his forceful rhetoric against the United States and its allies. He was in charge when Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel in 2024.
As the head of the powerful military and economic force, he enjoyed strong ties with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Under him, the Guard has extended their influence in the overseas operations arm by supporting groups like Hamas in Gaza, Yemen's Houthis and militias in Iraq.
Salami was made the IRGC chief weeks after the Donald Trump-led United States declared the organisation a terrorist group. On the development, Salami had said that he and the IRGC were proud that the US had designated them as a “terrorist” group.