Hong Kong Reports Its Highest March Temperature In 140 Years

Hong Kong experienced the hottest summer on record last year, measured by the average temperature of 29.7C between June and August, the observatory said in a January report. All 12 months of 2023 were warmer than usual. The city reported a quarter of the normal annual total rainfall in the 24 hours ending 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 during a black rainstorm, just shy of the record amount in May 1889.