Hong Kong Pins Revival Hopes On Messi After Coldplay, Taylor Swift Misses

Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham, held an open training session at a stadium in the city on Saturday to a near-capacity crowd, with at least 10 fans trying to invade the pitch to get close to Messi. All were apprehended by security guards. They play a friendly against a select local team on Sunday. Other members of the squad include Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Spanish left-back Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets.