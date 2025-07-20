Hong Kong Issues Highest Storm Alert As Typhoon Wipha Moves In

Hong Kong raised its storm alert to the highest level as tropical cyclone Wipha moved closer, with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. delaying and canceling flights in and out of the city on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Observatory lifted the signal to No. 10 at 9:20 a.m. local time. Wipha is expected to pass the city about 50 kilometers (31 miles) to the south, with wind speeds of 118 kilometers an hour, the weather agency said on its website. The maximum alert, which was last issued in 2023, is set to remain in force for “some time,” it said.

All flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from the Hong Kong International Airport between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. were either delayed or canceled, the Cathay said in a statement. The company will rebook alternatives for affected customers.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said on its website that operations are expected to be affected by the typhoon and that it has activated its emergency center. The Education Bureau suspended all special classes and other school events on Sunday.

In neighboring Macau, the government planned to raise its alert to the No. 10 signal at 12:30 p.m. local time, according to the Government Information Bureau’s website. Major hotels in the city including the Venetian, the Parisian, the Londoner and the Four Seasons plan to remain open.