Hong Kong Faces Most Damaging Typhoon Since Mangkhut In 2018

Hong Kong is facing potentially the most damaging cyclone since Mangkhut in 2018, as a super typhoon tracks toward the financial hub with ferocious winds after skirting the Philippines.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is packing top sustained winds of 230 kilometers (143 miles) per hour, according to the local weather agency, which is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. The system was 510 kilometers east-southeast of the city as of 8 a.m. local time.

Hong Kong’s international airport is expecting major disruptions and schools have been closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with similar measures being put in place across parts of southern China. The typhoon will likely delay the initial public offering for Zijin Gold International Co., which is currently taking orders for its $3.2 billion IPO, the world’s largest in months.