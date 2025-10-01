History, Hope And Frustration: Nepal’s Gen Z On The Frontline Of Protest

Young people have often stood at the centre of political shifts, but what took place in Nepal last month carried its own weight. The protests moved quickly from city to city, and the outside world watched it unfold on TikTok, in livestreams and through scattered Instagram posts. Young Nepalis turned social media into a stage, documenting what many are now calling the “Gen Z Revolution”. The question is how it started, and what it could mean for the country’s future.

To dig deeper, I spoke with three young people in Nepal. Veronica Gurung is a student of literature, model and pageant hopeful based in Pokhara. Ravi Pandey is a Kathmandu folk singer-songwriter, law student and cadet. And Sudeep Bhatta works in finance, creating content and training companies in Nepal on AI tools.

Their backgrounds are different, yet their stories overlap. Each pointed to the same root causes: corruption over decades, a weak economy, and limited opportunities for the young. Put together, their accounts sketch a picture of the frustration that has been building for years.