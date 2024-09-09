High Mpox Vaccine Price To Pose Key Hurdle In Africa Order Talks

(Bloomberg) -- The price of Bavarian Nordic A/S’s mpox vaccine is set to become a key sticking point in talks to secure millions of shots for Africa, with the Danish company under growing pressure to lower its charge.

As the first batch of more than 200,000 doses arrive in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, talks led by agencies including Unicef are underway to secure more vaccines for crisis-hit African countries. Initial agreements are slated to be finalized by mid-September.

Bavarian Nordic, one of the few companies with an approved mpox vaccine, is set to be a key supplier of as many as 12 million doses that the agencies plan to procure by 2025 to deal with an mpox outbreak declared a global public health emergency.

But with a shot significantly pricier than many other vaccines commonly used for immunization in Africa, costs remain a key barrier to getting more orders in place.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control has pegged the price for Bavarian’s vaccine at $100 per dose, while the World Health Organization quoted it at $141. That’s more than what most countries on the continent can afford — and more than many spend on health per capita — in the face of multiple health challenges, including cholera, measles, malaria and HIV.

“Pricing is a problem,” said Helen Rees, chair of the WHO’s African advisory group on immunization. The price has put the jab among the treatments where “the cost is going to make things prohibitive,” she added.