US Health Department Moves To Oust CDC Director After Vaccine Confrontation

The Trump Administration moved to oust US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez just weeks into her tenure, and several senior leaders have resigned, as disputes with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine policy exploded into the open on Wednesday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday in a post on X that Monarez “is no longer director of CDC.”

In an emailed statement, attorneys representing Monarez said that she “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired,” but that she was being “targeted” because she “refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”

HHS’ announcement of Monarez’s ousting follows a confrontation she had on Monday with Kennedy, in which she pushed back against his vaccine stance, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. Monarez had told CDC employees she was asked to attend an HHS meeting in person in DC on Monday, according to an internal staff message viewed by Bloomberg.

At least three senior CDC leaders told coworkers they were resigning Wednesday, according to emails viewed by Bloomberg. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Deb Houry, chief medical officer and deputy director for Program and Science at CDC; and Dan Jernigan, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, notified staffers of their departure.

“I am not able to serve in this role any longer because of the ongoing weaponizing of public health,” Daskalakis wrote. “You are the best team I have ever worked with, and you continue to shine despite this dark cloud over the agency and our profession.”

The resignations come weeks after the CDC was targeted by a gunman, leaving a police officer dead. Wednesday’s upheaval underscores the growing distrust between many longtime agency scientists and Secretary Kennedy. Current and former HHS employees wrote an open letter blaming Kennedy for spreading vaccine misinformation that they argued fueled the attack.

The attempted removal of Monarez injects new uncertainty for staffers that remain following massive layoffs earlier in the year and has intensified concerns about scientific integrity at the public health agency.

HHS and the White House referred Bloomberg to the Health Department’s X post.

Daskalakis, Houry and Jernigan couldn’t be reached for comment.