Here’s Who May Replace Japan’s Ishiba As Prime Minister

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is close to deciding on a new leader following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation after humiliating election results.

Five candidates, including reformist Shinjiro Koizumi, conservative Sanae Takaichi, and cabinet veteran Yoshimasa Hayashi, will face off in a party leadership vote on Saturday after a two-week campaign.

The LDP is looking to freshen up its leadership after losing control of both houses of parliament in two dismal national elections under Ishiba’s watch. The results showed voters opting for smaller opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People and relatively new right-wing party Sanseito, out of frustration with the LDP’s inflation countermeasures, perceived party corruption and an influx of foreigners into Japan.

All five ran in last year’s leadership race and have since adopted more centrist positions, avoiding sweeping reforms or bold proposals. With no majority in either chamber, the new LDP leader will likely need to build closer ties with opposition parties to pass budgets and legislation smoothly.

The latest polls show Koizumi and Takaichi as the frontrunners, with Hayashi closing the gap and gaining support among lawmakers in parliament.

Here’s a look at the potential contenders to replace Ishiba.