Here’s Who Donald Trump May Tap To Drive His Economic Agenda

Donald Trump’s team is forming a new administration and the president-elect is expected to draw top advisers and cabinet secretaries from a pool of Wall Street and business executives including officials from his first term — at least the ones who stuck by him.

Republicans are on track to win total control of government, gaining not just the White House but also the Senate. And as of Thursday, they are leading to control the US House. That means Trump’s nominees for 4,000 government posts, including more than two dozen cabinet officials, could sail through the confirmation process in the Senate.

Trump’s transition work was formally launched in August, with Howard Lutnick, chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, and Linda McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, serving as co-chairs. Both have been spending time at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, where interviews for cabinet jobs are expected to take place.

On Thursday, Trump named campaign manager Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff. She will be the first woman to hold one of the most powerful jobs in Washington. She will likely have direct control over the president’s schedule, and is in a position to drive high-priority policy coordination within the administration and Congress.

She was widely credited with bringing order and discipline to the chaotic world that Trump often cultivates, and helped him navigate both the general election and the Republican primaries.

Trump has also suggested he might tap Elon Musk or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to drive some of his agenda.

Trump’s transition team is far more organized than in 2016 as the team aims to avoid repeating the early, chaotic days of the 2017 White House. Before the end of November, he could name the leaders of the Treasury and State departments. Trump himself had not weighed in on personnel matters before Election Day. What follows is a list based on who has advised and promoted him during the campaign, helped raise money, and who people familiar with the matter say have been floated over the past few months.