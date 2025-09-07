Here’s Who Could Replace Japan’s Ishiba As Prime Minister

Japan’s ruling party must decide on its future direction with a new leader following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation to take responsibility for July’s dismal election result.

The Liberal Democratic Party is looking to freshen up its leadership after losing control of both houses of parliament in two humiliating national elections under Ishiba’s watch. Those dismal results showed that voters were frustrated with the LDP’s inflation countermeasures, perceived corruption within the party and the influx of foreigners visiting and working in Japan.

The new leader will need to quickly bring together a party that is increasingly divided on whether to appeal to a younger generation concerned about the growing tax burden it faces to support an aging population or to attract the right-wing voters that have deserted the LDP for the small opposition party Sanseito.