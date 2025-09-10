'Here We Go!': Trump On Russian Drones Violating NATO Ally's Airspace

Following an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, US President Donald Trump has issued his first public reaction.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, the President posted a brief message, writing, "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go! (sic)"

The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, has sent shockwaves through NATO and European capitals, raising fears that the conflict could expand beyond Ukraine's borders.

The incursion happened during a major Russian air attack on Ukraine. Polish military officials confirmed that they had shot down multiple Russian drones that had breached their airspace.

In response, NATO quickly scrambled fighter jets to provide air support to Poland, a move intended to demonstrate the alliance's collective defense commitment.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by leaders in both the United States and Europe, who warned that the Kremlin's actions were risking a direct confrontation with NATO.

The violation presents a major test for President Trump's foreign policy and his ongoing efforts to negotiate a peace agreement. The President has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, including separate meetings with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A White House official also confirmed that Trump is scheduled to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who visited Washington just last week. The call is expected to be a critical step in addressing the security concerns of a key NATO ally on the front lines of the conflict.