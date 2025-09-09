Business NewsWorldHeathrow Terminal Partially Closed, Evacuated Due To Unspecified Incident
ADVERTISEMENT

Heathrow Terminal Partially Closed, Evacuated Due To Unspecified Incident

Terminal 4 serves international flights and is used by global carriers, including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, China Southern and Israel's El Al.

09 Sep 2025, 12:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Terminal 4 of Heathrow airport in London (Photographer: Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p></div>
Terminal 4 of Heathrow airport in London (Photographer: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

London Heathrow Airport closed its Terminal 4 check-in and evacuated the area due to an unspecified incident, the airport said Monday in a social media post on X.

The airport, the UK’s largest aviation hub, asked passengers not to travel to that terminal and said all other terminals are “operating as normal.”

Heathrow did not detail what type of incident occurred but said emergency services have responded. Terminal 4 serves international flights and is used by global carriers including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, China Southern and Israel’s El Al.  

ALSO READ

French PM Francois Bayrou To Resign After Losing Confidence Vote
Opinion
French PM Francois Bayrou To Resign After Losing Confidence Vote
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT