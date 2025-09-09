Heathrow Terminal Partially Closed, Evacuated Due To Unspecified Incident

London Heathrow Airport closed its Terminal 4 check-in and evacuated the area due to an unspecified incident, the airport said Monday in a social media post on X.

The airport, the UK’s largest aviation hub, asked passengers not to travel to that terminal and said all other terminals are “operating as normal.”

Heathrow did not detail what type of incident occurred but said emergency services have responded. Terminal 4 serves international flights and is used by global carriers including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, China Southern and Israel’s El Al.