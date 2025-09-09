Heathrow Terminal Is Safe To Reopen After Earlier Evacuation

London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4 is safe to reopen after being evacuated earlier on Monday for what emergency responders said was a possible hazardous materials incident.

Emergency services confirmed the facility could resume operations, a spokesperson for the airport said in a statement, without detailing the earlier incident and what prompted the all-clear. Earlier on Monday, the airport had briefly closed Terminal 4’s check-in area as firefighters responded.

The London Fire Brigade deployed specialist crews to the scene and paramedics assessed about 20 people, the emergency service said in statement. Heathrow airport, the UK’s largest aviation hub, had asked passengers not to travel to that terminal and said all other terminals are “operating as normal.”

Firefighters were called at 5:01 p.m. local time and mobilized crews from multiple fire stations, according to the service.

Terminal 4 serves international flights and is used by global carriers including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, China Southern and Israel’s El Al.