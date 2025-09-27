Business NewsWorldHarrods Warns Customers Of Data Theft In Latest IT Breach
ADVERTISEMENT

Harrods Warns Customers Of Data Theft In Latest IT Breach

Data including names and contact details for some Harrods customers were taken from the systems of a “third-party provider,” a spokesperson for the store said

27 Sep 2025, 10:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harrods department store in London. (Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Harrods department store in London. (Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Customers of Harrods Ltd., the luxury London department store, had their personal data stolen, the latest in a string of cyberattacks and IT breaches affecting major UK businesses this year. 

Data including names and contact details for some Harrods customers were taken from the systems of a “third-party provider,” a spokesperson for the store said in an emailed statement. The retailer declined to identify the provider, citing an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

UK companies have come under a wave of cyberattacks this year, including against retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc and automotive firm Jaguar Land Rover. Harrods, owned by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund and known for its flagship store in London’s Knightsbridge district, was itself hit with an attempted hack in May. 

“No Harrods system has been compromised,” the spokesperson said. “It is important to note that the data was taken from a third-party provider and is unconnected to attempts to gain unauthorised access to some Harrods systems earlier this year.”

The breached information didn’t include account passwords or payment details while impacted customers have been contacted, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ

'What Is TCS Role?' UK Trade Panel Questions Indian IT Major Amid JLR Cyber Attack Row
Opinion
'What Is TCS Role?' UK Trade Panel Questions Indian IT Major Amid JLR Cyber Attack Row
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT