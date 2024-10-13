Harris, Walz to Hit ‘Blue Wall’ Swing States in Weeklong Push

Amid signs that her support among Black voters – especially men – is weaker than it’s been for other recent Democratic presidential nominees, Harris is in a four-day wave of outreach to them.

She met with Black elected, faith and community leaders at a barbecue restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday night. Harris plans to spend Sunday morning at a church in Greenville, just as her campaign launched its “Souls to the Polls” push to encourage Black churchgoers to cast ballots.

Harris’ support among Black likely voters stood at 78% in a national New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday, less than the roughly nine out of 10 who had voted for the past few Democratic nominees.

Her focus shifts to the Rust Belt at the start of the week with travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a stop with Black men and a rally. Harris will spend Tuesday in Detroit for a meeting with Black entrepreneurs and a town hall-style event led by Charlamagne Tha God, the co-host of The Breakfast Club, a syndicated radio show targeting a Black audience.

“I want local voices from Detroit and voices from all the battleground states to get the opportunity to ask Vice President Kamala Harris some questions,” he said on Friday. “I know we got some pressing issues to talk about. The future of the nation is decided by who we elect.”