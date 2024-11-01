Harris Seizes On Trump’s Vow To Protect Women Whether They ‘Like It Or Not’

Vice President Kamala Harris seized on a remark from Donald Trump that he would “protect” women if elected — whether they “like it or not” — to assail her Republican rival’s stance on reproductive rights and other freedoms in an appeal to suburban and independent women.

“It actually is, I think, very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies,” Harris told reporters on Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin, ahead of a western-state campaign swing.

“This is just the latest in a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women and their agency,” Harris added. “He does not prioritize the freedom of women and the intelligence of women to make decisions about their own lives and bodies.”

Trump at recent rallies has said he will protect women, highlighting his campaign promises to crack down on the border and crime as well as to neutralize the issue of abortion rights following backlash over restrictions on the procedure imposed by states.

The former president at a rally on Wednesday said advisers had cautioned him against using that line, before going on to say “Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Critics pounced on the remark from a candidate who has already been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

On Thursday, Trump told a similar story about rejecting his advisers’ suggestions for him to use the term “Latino” instead of “Hispanic” during a stop in New Mexico.

With five days until Election Day, Harris and Trump are ramping up their messaging to draw in any undecided voters and mobilize their supporters to cast early ballots.