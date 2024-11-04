Harris, Trump Hit Battlegrounds As Polls Signal Tight Finish

At a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump spent large swaths of his speech suggesting, without evidence, that the election system, polling firms and media were corrupt and conspiring against his campaign — the latest signal that the former president is gearing up to contest the results of the election if he doesn’t prevail.

The former president even suggested he shouldn’t have departed the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly,” Trump said. “We did so well.”

Trump’s campaign has pointed to his departure to refute questions about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection and dismiss queries about whether he’d accept the results of this year’s contest.

Trump devoted copious time to denouncing early voting, even as his advisers have pointed to higher turnout among Republican early voters to suggest his campaign has momentum. He said he believed voting should only be held on Election Day, with results certified immediately that night.

“Everyone’s afraid to damn talk about it, and then they accuse you of being a conspiracy theorist,” Trump said.

Trump himself said last month that he intended to vote early, after radio host Brian Kilmeade suggested it could serve as a model to his supporters. But in recent days, Trump aides have indicated he’ll vote on Election Day.

Trump went on to say he believed the US voting system was worse than in developing countries, and complained his top campaign aides needed to spend time strategizing about challenging election procedures rather than campaign spending or rally locations.

A Harris campaign official, speaking to reporters Sunday, said Republicans are mounting a doomed challenge to a few thousand ballots in Pennsylvania purely to delay their counting and bolster any subsequent claim of fraud. The ballots will likely be counted a few days after the election now, the official said.