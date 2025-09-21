Business NewsWorld"The END We Wanted Was...": Trump Supporters Voice Disappointment After H-1B Visa Clarification
ADVERTISEMENT

"The END We Wanted Was...": Trump Supporters Voice Disappointment After H-1B Visa Clarification

They argued that the Trump administration should have gone all out with the H-1B restrictions by levying an annual fee on all H-1B visa holders.

21 Sep 2025, 10:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hardcore Trump supporters are unhappy with the US President. (Photo: Donald Trump/X)</p></div>
Hardcore Trump supporters are unhappy with the US President. (Photo: Donald Trump/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a major relief for Indians and Indian companies, the Trump Administration has issued clarification about the $100,000 fee in the H-1B visa, confirming that the fee only applies to new petitions. However, the clarification has been met with intense backlash from hardcore Trump supporters.

Some of them took to X to voice their displeasure at the Trump administration's decision to only levy a fee for new petitions.

They argued that the Trump administration should have gone all out with the H-1B restrictions by levying an annual fee on all H-1B visa holders.

Another user posted that about 'leaving the MAGA movement' following the H-1B visa clarification, even accusing Trump of 'lying'.

These sentiments were echoed by another user, who claimed that the $100,000 fee is not cost prohibitive to IT companies.

ALSO READ

Indian Nationals Received Over 72% Of All H1B Visas Issued From October 2022 To September 2023
Opinion
Indian Nationals Received Over 72% Of All H1B Visas Issued From October 2022 To September 2023
Read More

As a matter of fact, the hashtag #EndH1B had been trending for quite some time as hardcore Trump supporters urged the administration to issue strong restrictions on the H1-B visa approval.

While the initial proclamation saw positive reaction from these hardcore supporters, the clarification that followed from the Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt left many disappointed.

Aside from clarifying that the $100,000 is one-time and will only be levied against new petitions, the White House further confirmed that H-1B visa holders currently living elsewhere do not need to rush back into the United States, thereby making port of entry obsolete.

ALSO READ

28-Year-Old Google Employee On H1B Visa Weighs Return To India, Redditors Respond
Opinion
28-Year-Old Google Employee On H1B Visa Weighs Return To India, Redditors Respond
Read More

This led to hardcore supporters voicing their displeasure, especially on Leavitt's post on X, where she listed out the clarifications.

Interestingly, some users shared links of the White House contact form, urging everyone to send complaints.

ALSO READ

From Brain Drain To Brain Gain: H1B Is India’s Opportunity To Outflank US In AI Race
Opinion
From Brain Drain To Brain Gain: H1B Is India’s Opportunity To Outflank US In AI Race
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT