"The END We Wanted Was...": Trump Supporters Voice Disappointment After H-1B Visa Clarification
In a major relief for Indians and Indian companies, the Trump Administration has issued clarification about the $100,000 fee in the H-1B visa, confirming that the fee only applies to new petitions. However, the clarification has been met with intense backlash from hardcore Trump supporters.
Some of them took to X to voice their displeasure at the Trump administration's decision to only levy a fee for new petitions.
They argued that the Trump administration should have gone all out with the H-1B restrictions by levying an annual fee on all H-1B visa holders.
listen, if you are going to go all in on the anti-h1b issue, then do it with confidence and seriousness required to handle it, do not do this half-assed tit-for-tat thats affecting thousands of lives. Not only have you disappointed native-born citizens but also the proâ¦— . (@wtergan) September 20, 2025
Another user posted that about 'leaving the MAGA movement' following the H-1B visa clarification, even accusing Trump of 'lying'.
I just left the MAGA movement. So disappointed with the H1B visa fiasco. We were lied to.— Bee ð (@bernice65) September 20, 2025
These sentiments were echoed by another user, who claimed that the $100,000 fee is not cost prohibitive to IT companies.
#ENDH1B— Charles planque (@CharlesPlanque) September 20, 2025
The new $100k fee for an h1b is nothing. its 17k per year for 6 years of h1b. 17k for an IT salary IS NOT COST prohibitive. This does absolutely nothing.
As a matter of fact, the hashtag #EndH1B had been trending for quite some time as hardcore Trump supporters urged the administration to issue strong restrictions on the H1-B visa approval.
While the initial proclamation saw positive reaction from these hardcore supporters, the clarification that followed from the Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt left many disappointed.
Aside from clarifying that the $100,000 is one-time and will only be levied against new petitions, the White House further confirmed that H-1B visa holders currently living elsewhere do not need to rush back into the United States, thereby making port of entry obsolete.
This led to hardcore supporters voicing their displeasure, especially on Leavitt's post on X, where she listed out the clarifications.
Why the back pedaling? We wanted an END to H1B, not whatever this is— MingoMangoTango (@MingoTango) September 21, 2025
Interestingly, some users shared links of the White House contact form, urging everyone to send complaints.
Reminder that the Whitehouse has a contact form. SEND COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE H1B SCAM HERE : https://t.co/IRHlYKPXKL— Tired Floridaman (@floridiantired) September 21, 2025
END H1B NOW!