"The END We Wanted Was...": Trump Supporters Voice Disappointment After H-1B Visa Clarification

In a major relief for Indians and Indian companies, the Trump Administration has issued clarification about the $100,000 fee in the H-1B visa, confirming that the fee only applies to new petitions. However, the clarification has been met with intense backlash from hardcore Trump supporters.

Some of them took to X to voice their displeasure at the Trump administration's decision to only levy a fee for new petitions.

They argued that the Trump administration should have gone all out with the H-1B restrictions by levying an annual fee on all H-1B visa holders.