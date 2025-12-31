Happy New Year: New Zealand Rings In 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks — See Photos

New Zealand became one of the first countries to ring in the New Year, welcoming 2026 with a spectacular fireworks show, according to reports from local media and international news agencies.

As the clock struck midnight, skies over Auckland and Wellington lit up with vibrant colours, marking the start of celebrations across the island nation.

The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland served as the centerpiece, launching a breathtaking pyrotechnic display that lit up the city skyline. Thousands of residents and tourists gathered at waterfronts and vantage points to witness the show, which lasted several minutes and featured bursts of light synchronized to music.