Hamas, the militant group representing Gaza's administration and defence forces, has written a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting him to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire, according to a report from Fox News on Monday.

The letter asked for Trump's guarantee of a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the prompt release of half the hostages. According to Fox's foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who cited a senior Trump administration official, and a second source who was directly involved with the negotiations.

Tensions between Hamas and Israel have spiralled since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out an attack on Israel, leading to an estimated 1,195 casualties, with the militant group taking 251 hostages.

Israel retaliated, with the resulting conflict killing 61,800 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Up to 70% of the Palestinian casualties in residential buildings were women and children, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, concluded Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza on Sept. 16.

The Guardian reported that 83% of the casualties from the conflict were civilians in Gaza. The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri in November 2024.

Many countries echoed the sentiment of a two-state solution, and also recently recognised Palestine as a legitimate state. These countries include the UK, Australia, Portugal and Canada, with France anticipated to formally declare its recognition at a UN summit it is heading with Saudi Arabia to discuss a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.